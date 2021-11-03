CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Approved for Children 5-11.

westcentralsbest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer vaccine has been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective for children and adults. While children may often be...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Biontech#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immunization
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
westcentralsbest.com

BJACH Offers COVID Vaccines Ages 5-11 on Tuesday 11/9

Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 3:30-6 p.m., by appointment only. Beneficiaries can schedule with the call center at 337-531-3011 or self-book at www.tricareonline.com. Help protect your whole family and slow the spread of COVID-19 in your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shorelineareanews.com

Children ages 5 – 11 now eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children 5 to 11 years old. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which reviewed data that found the vaccine to be safe and more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in younger children.
WASHINGTON STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Ochsner Health answers parents’ vaccine questions in live Facebook Q&A

SHREVEPORT, La. — Ochsner Health System hosted a Facebook live Q&A Friday to answer questions about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-to-11. The vaccine was authorized this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices after last week’s authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: UCSF Health Expert Optimistic Vaccines, Boosters Will Prevent Surge In Cases This Winter

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — There has been a recent increase in COVID cases according the California’s Department of Public Health. The surge has prompted speculation among health officials colder weather keeping people indoors and waning immunity to the vaccine maybe contributing factors. Marin has an incredibly high vaccination rate but even that county has seen an increase in COVID cases, of late. It’s especially concerning considering this is the time of year that we saw a significant spike in 2020. COVID cases hovered around 3000 per day in the state last October but skyrocketed to more than 58,000 by December. UCSF epidemiologist...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy