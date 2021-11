NEW ORLEANS — From the Idea Village:. Only days remaining to apply to VILLAGEx and become part of our 2022 cohort of high-growth, technology-enabled entrepreneurs. Over the course of four months, you’ll work with a team of incredible mentors, investors, and peers who will help accelerate your startup journey as you build the tools and connections needed to scale rapidly. The program is designed to grow robust businesses who are industry leaders and drive positive economic impact in the New Orleans region. Now is a great time to be starting something in NOLA.

