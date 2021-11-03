CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

FREE! Lawrenceville Harvest Festival features hayrides, petting zoo, live country music, more

By Hilda
atlantaonthecheap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to the Lawrenceville Lawn in historic downtown Lawrenceville this Saturday, Nov. 6th, for Harvest Fest!. The event takes place from 1 to 8 p.m. It is FREE to attend. The one-day festival will feature live music and art vendors, as well as a variety of food. This is...

www.atlantaonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
parentmap.com

Si View Harvest Festival

Registration for our Annual Harvest Festival is now open. Our focus this year is safe and engaging family fun. While event layout will look a bit different, including both indoor and outdoor areas to space out participants, many of our perennial favorites are back - such as the animal petting area, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, haunted house and prizes. A timed ticket entry system has been implemented, be sure to order your tickets in advance, as no on-site sales will be available. Register each child "player" for wristband access to all event activities during your chosen session time. Adults accompanying a registered child do not need to register for a wristband, but due to limited capacity, please reduce your group size to include no more than two adults per registered youth player. Come dressed for the weather and remember to bring and wear your mask.
FESTIVAL
Albany Herald

Chalk art, craft beer, live music festival returns on Nov. 13

ALBANY — With the fourth annual Albany Museum of Art ChalkFest only days away, the event is shaping up to be a fall “masterpiece” of a street art festival. The fourth annual AMA ChalkFest will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 13 on the 100 block of Pine Avenue in downtown Albany, which will be closed to traffic. Admission is free for everyone.
ALBANY, GA
KATC News

Lineup announced for Cow Island Live Music Festival

In a few days, Cow Island Live Music Festival will kick off its sixth year under the oaks on Friday, November 12, 2021. Typically the outdoor festival is a Saturday-only event, but due to the popularity of the outdoor camping option, festival-goers wanted to extend their time in the country setting, according to event organizers. So, this year, campers can set up Friday and stay until Sunday.
ABBEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petting Zoo#Harvest Festival#Lawrenceville#Atlanta History Center#The Lawrenceville Lawn#Turner Field#Euclid Austin
unionspringsherald.com

Praise Harvest Fall Festival a success

Mayor Roderick Clark and New Friendship Baptist Church, Uplift Organization, and Community Outreach hosted a Praise Harvest Fall Festival on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Ed Farrior Park Baseball Field. The festival, which started at 2:00 p.m. and lasted until 6:00 p.m., had a little bit of something for everyone....
UNION SPRINGS, AL
columbusnavigator.com

WinterFest Will Return This December With Live Music, Food Trucks, And More

WinterFest is back, friends. WinterFest will be held in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local food trucks, seasonal ales and warm drinks, and more. Local duo Honey and Blue will kick things off at 11 a.m. with...
FESTIVAL
McAlester News

TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Water Circus, music festival, cookie crawl, and more

1. Cirque Italia returns to McAlester with the Gold Unit performing seven shows over four days at the Expo Center. 2. According to Cirque Italia, the show features performances on a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move. With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own.
MCALESTER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Gwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Mac & Cheese Festival

In partnership with Atlanta Creative Events, the City of Lawrenceville presentedthe Mac & Cheese Festival on Oct. 23. The cheesy event featured top chefs, food trucks and food vendors serving up some of the best, and cheesiest dishes. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WLBT

Hayrides, free sweet potatoes, trunk-or-treat | See these fun events Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, check out these family-friendly events. The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Word and Worship Parking Lot. Word and Worship is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Candy, goody bags, and treats will be available for all children in attendance. Individuals will also have an opportunity to receive their flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required. The Trunk or Treat is free and open to the public.
JACKSON, MS
conroetoday.com

Enjoy Live Music, Contemporary Art Displays & More at the 2022 Houston Music & Arts Festival

CONROE, TX -- Bud Light, GO TEXAN, and Outlaw Nation are proud to present the 2022 Houston Music & Arts Festivals: March 26-27 at historic Heritage Place Amphitheater in Conroe, and April 2-3 at beautiful Independence Park in Pearland. Come and enjoy major concerts, contemporary art displays, a classic car show, a nature and wildlife showcase, flyin’ frisbee dogs, and dozens of fun attractions and contests. Check out the Taste of Texas Food Garden, with delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers. National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as juried visual artists presenting the heritage and the culture of our great city. And best of all, admission is just $10, with children under-12 FREE! So, bring the whole family for an awesome weekend of great fun.
CONROE, TX
vieravoice.com

Music Festival returns with more than 80 acts in downtown Eau Gallie

Cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Space Coast Music Festival is back in a big way. “More than 80 Brevard County-based acts will perform on six stages across downtown Eau Gallie from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. That’s up from 68 musicians and bands that played at the 2019 festival,” event co-organizer Steven Spencer said.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
murfreesborotn.gov

Fall Harvest Hayride

Listen to live music as you toast marshmallows and eat s’mores around the campfire. An old-fashioned hayride along the Greenway is great fun for the whole family. There will also be a small section of other kids activities and a food truck. For all ages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
flguide.com

Seminole Casino Hotel to host free ARTFLO Music and Arts Festival April 9

Florida Weekly presents the first-ever ARTFLO Music and Arts Festival at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Saturday, April 9 with performances beginning at 10 a.m. The free festival will feature outdoor concerts with a large art merchant section, interactive art, attractions, and a variety of food trucks. The entertainment lineup...
IMMOKALEE, FL
yourvalley.net

Sun City Grand Dance Club features country music icon

The Sun City Grand Dance Club presents Western Bred, featuring J. David Sloan, Friday, Nov. 5 at the Sonoran Plaza, 19763 N. Remington Drive. A local country music icon who was recently inducted into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and owner of Mr Lucky’s, Sloan and Western Bred hit the Arizona music scene in the 1980s. Together they have worked shows with Kenny Chesney, Mark Chestnut, Dixie Chicks, Keith Urban, Waylon Jennings and more.
SUN CITY, AZ
funcheap.com

Free Live Music at Zeitgeist Boogie Blues Country Soul Night (Every Wednesday)

Zeitgeist’s Free Outdoor Concert Night (Every Wednesday) Heyo, come out each Wednesday from 7 pm – 9 pm at Zeitgeist for free Live Music in our beer garden. Each week, we feature different local Bay Area bands from Bluegrass, Blues, Country and Soul music genres. Check out our events page for more information about our upcoming bands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy