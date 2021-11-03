FREE! Lawrenceville Harvest Festival features hayrides, petting zoo, live country music, more

Registration for our Annual Harvest Festival is now open. Our focus this year is safe and engaging family fun. While event layout will look a bit different, including both indoor and outdoor areas to space out participants, many of our perennial favorites are back - such as the animal petting area, pumpkin decorating, carnival games, haunted house and prizes. A timed ticket entry system has been implemented, be sure to order your tickets in advance, as no on-site sales will be available. Register each child "player" for wristband access to all event activities during your chosen session time. Adults accompanying a registered child do not need to register for a wristband, but due to limited capacity, please reduce your group size to include no more than two adults per registered youth player. Come dressed for the weather and remember to bring and wear your mask.

FESTIVAL ・ 11 DAYS AGO