FREE! Lawrenceville Harvest Festival features hayrides, petting zoo, live country music, more

CONROE, TX -- Bud Light, GO TEXAN, and Outlaw Nation are proud to present the 2022 Houston Music & Arts Festivals: March 26-27 at historic Heritage Place Amphitheater in Conroe, and April 2-3 at beautiful Independence Park in Pearland. Come and enjoy major concerts, contemporary art displays, a classic car show, a nature and wildlife showcase, flyin’ frisbee dogs, and dozens of fun attractions and contests. Check out the Taste of Texas Food Garden, with delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers. National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as juried visual artists presenting the heritage and the culture of our great city. And best of all, admission is just $10, with children under-12 FREE! So, bring the whole family for an awesome weekend of great fun.
