There are so many reasons you should want to stay in an overwater bungalow in the Caribbean. The accommodations are unique, with standout features like glass floors to watch the fishies swim below. Stairs leading directly from your room into the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea. If you’re looking to impress someone or celebrate a honeymoon or anniversary, nothing is quite as romantic as a private villa over the water. And butler service makes for an experience that’s not only private but carefree.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO