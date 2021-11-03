CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portable Espresso Maker Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | La Pavoni, Presso, Handpresso, Aerobie, Elektra

Global Portable Espresso Maker Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies...

Rhum Agricole Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2027

Persistence Market Research published a report on the rhum agricole market, which analyzes the landscape for the period 2019 – 2027. According to the study, the rhum agricole market is likely to reach ~ US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2027.
The Fiber Drums Market Growth Decisive Factor To Be The Innovation Quotient (Iq)

As indicated by a new market research study published by PMR on the fiber drums market, it is projected to experience decent growth during the forecast period due to multiple applications of fiber drums that leads to high adoption in various industries. Fiber drums are reliable means of packaging solids, pastes, or semi-liquid products, and this includes a number of products such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and some agricultural products. Moreover, leading fiber drum manufacturers are likely to capture lucrative business opportunities in the Asia Pacific Rim, for which, industrialization will remain a key driving force.
Increasing Consumer Awareness to Fuel Adoption of Cassava Starch Market

Persistence Market Research published a report on the cassava starch market which includes the global industry analysis 2014 – 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 – 2029. It projects that the cassava starch market is expected to reach ~US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029.
US Wealth Management Market 2021: Industry Overview, Size, Share and Forecast till 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

US Wealth Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026" provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the US wealth management market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Whey Protein Isolate Market Share to Witness Steady Rise in the Coming Decade

In September, PMR published a new report on whey protein isolate market. In countries with economic wealth, there is a growing consumer awareness of, and interest in, Whey Protein Isolate. Currently, East Asia holds the leading share in the global whey protein isolate market owing to the presence of better technologies and infrastructure. The region is likely to witness a similar trend during the forecast years emphasized by the constant demand from commercial and industrial sectors. The rising urbanization and logistics industry in developing countries like, China, India, Mexico, Indonesia, and South Korea are projected to augment the growth of the global whey protein isolate market.
Vision Sensor Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the vision sensor market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the vision sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%. In this market, code reading is the largest segment by application, whereas automotive are largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like automotive, healthcare, and food & packaging industries.
Fruit Infused Water Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a report on the fruit-infused water market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and projects that the fruit-infused water is expected to reach ~ US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecast to reach ~ US$ 21 Bn by the end of 2029.
Electric Car Turbocharger Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Continental, Cummins, Bosch Mahle

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Electric Car Turbocharger Market Research Report 2016-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Electric Car Turbocharger Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa & Hunan Rugidove.What's keeping Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa & Hunan Rugidove Ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic moves and findings by HTF MI.
8K UHD TV Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Sharp, Hisense, LG, Samsung

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global 8K UHD TV Market Research Report 2016-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global 8K UHD TV Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sharp, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Konka, Changhong & Skyworth.
GCC Cement Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Cement Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026" provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC cement market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Crumb Softener Market By Source (Chemical, Enzyme) and By Product Form (Powder, Paste) - Forecast 2021-2031

With the long-shelf life and prolonged preservation gaining momentum in the fresh, packed, and frozen-bread sectors, crumb softener is finding extensive application, especially in the baked food items. Moreover the highly cost-effective nature of crumb softener is positively impacting its adoption to keep wide range of bakery products stale-proof for several weeks, allowing further transport, long-lasting storage and lesser returns.
Optometry Equipment Market Size 2021 Research Findings, Industry Growth Factors Analysis and Forecasts 2027 | CAGR 3.19%

The global Optometry Equipment market was valued at 2032.25 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.19% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. Optometry is a health care profession that involves examining the eyes and applicable visual systems for defects or abnormalities as well as the medical diagnosis and management of eye disease. North America dominates with the largest share of the optometry equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing government initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable incomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.
High Organic Growth Quotient To Dictate The Growth Of The Growth Factors Market

The Growth Factors Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.
The Automotive Window Films Market To Create Turbulence In Automotive Sector At A CAGR Of 5% Between 2019-2027

Automotive window films are gaining significant traction in the market as these protect the vehicle's interior systems by blocking UV rays. Owners can protect the interior LED lightings of their vehicles by using tinted automotive film, as excessive exposure to sunlight can affect the performance of LEDs. Moreover, automotive window films improve vehicle aesthetics, besides shielding the occupants from the sun and harmful UV rays. The global automotive window films market was estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.
Basmati Rice Market Expansion to be Persistent through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Among different varieties of long-grain rice, basmati rice continues to capture the highest demand owing to its superior characteristics in terms of aroma and flavor. Major cultivation of basmati rice is concentrated in India and Pakistan whereas few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia also cultivate basmati rice, though only for self-consumption.
Geotourism Market to Witness Stunning Growth | GeoWorld Travel, JTB Americas Group, Omega World Travel

Geotourism Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Geotourism industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Geotourism producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Geotourism Market covering extremely significant parameters.
Lutein Market By Product Form (Oil Suspension Lutein, Beadlet Lutein, Emulsion Lutein) and By Application (Medicine, Food Colouring, Dairy & Egg Products) - Forecast 2021-2031

Lutein, a yellow pigment found in plants such as marigold, is basically a class of carotenoids. Carotenoids are natural pigments found in several fruits & vegetables. Lutein acts as an antioxidant and is also called "the eye vitamin." It supports the proper functioning of the eyes and promotes healthy vision. Lutein aids in upholding the Macular Pigment Optical Density (MPOD), which supports healthy vision. It acts as a 'internal sunglass' that absorbs blue light, which results in minimizing the damage to the human retina triggered by exposure to direct sunlight and several artificial light sources.
Bio-based Coatings Market By Sector (Commercial Sector, Industrial Sector, Residential Sector) and By Area of Application (Internal Application, External Application) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bio-based Coatings Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bio-based Coatings over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Evolving concerns apropos of sustainability have...
Bucket Elevators Market By Type (Centrifugal Discharge Elevator, Continuous Discharge Elevator, Positive Discharge Elevator) and By Application (Agriculture Industry, Power Plant Pulp and Paper Mills) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Bucket Elevators Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The demand for bucket elevators experienced a major fall in 2020 on account ofCovid-19...
