BOSTON (CBS) – In case you hadn’t noticed, the sunrises and sunsets this month have been AMAZING! We have been inundated with viewer pictures nearly every day, each more impressive than the last. So what is going on? First off, the weather this November has been extremely pleasant. I don’t know about you, but when I think of November I think of bare trees, cloudy skies and generally gloomy weather. This month has been the opposite. Boston hasn’t had a drop of rain yet this month and just about every day has featured clear skies with just some high, thin cirrus clouds...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO