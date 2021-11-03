CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stupendous Innovation To Drive The Electric Drill Market

Smart electric drills facilitate accurate depth control, and are reshaping the electric drill market space. Players in the industry are focused on developing smart cordless drills that incorporate smart digital displays. These smart drills are known for using laser technology to measure distance, which does away with the need of traditional...

atlantanews.net

GCC Cement Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

GCC Cement Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2021-2026" provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the GCC cement market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region. The report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blink Technologies Secures $14M in Series A Funding Lead by INcapital Ventures to Accelerate its Growth during 2021-2022

PALO ALTO, California. -( iCrowdNewswire )- Blink Technologies, the emerging leader in eye-tracking software, today announced a $14 million Series A funding round led by INcapital Ventures, with participation of notable private investors, including Group Gefen Capital Blink's seed investors, Trilogy, Eldridge, Cervin Ventures and Elysian Park. The new capital follows a seed round raised in April 2018 and brings Blink's total investment to date to $24 million. The company has sites in Downtown Palo Alto, CA and Downtown Haifa, ISRAEL.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Chitosan Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the chitosan market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the chitosan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%-16%. In this market, industrial are the largest segment by grade, whereas food & beverages is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing population and growing agricultural & industrial activities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Coworking Space Management Software Market is Going to Boom | Essensys,Nexudus, Nvidia

The Global Coworking Space Management Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Coworking Space Management Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Coworking Space Management Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Coworking Space Management Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Coworking Space Management Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Smart Construction Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Komatsu, JCB, Caterpillar

The Latest Released Smart Construction market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Smart Construction market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Smart Construction market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Komatsu, CASE, Caterpillar, Volvo, Doosan, Hyundai, XCMG, Zoomlion, Dewalt, JCB, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sky Tronic, StreamBIM, Globiz, Mohocon, SMS Equipment, Autonomous Solutions, Built Robotics, Sunward & Westbase Technology.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

High Organic Growth Quotient To Dictate The Growth Of The Growth Factors Market

The Growth Factors Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IT Security Services Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits | IBM , AT&T , NTT Data

The IT Security Services Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Leviton Manufacturing ,ChargePoint ,Chargemaster PLC

The Electric Vehicle Charging Points Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Agriculture Automation and Control System is redesigning the agriculture empowering the farmers with the extensive scope of strategies, for example, exactness and reasonably-priced agribusiness to confront difficulties in the area. Worldwide Agriculture Automation and Control System enable in accumulating information approximately conditions like weather, moisture, temperature and ripeness of soil, Crop internet checking empowers popularity of weed, level of water, malicious program detection, animal interruption into the sphere, crop improvement, agribusiness.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Nanotechnology Market is projected to reach a high CAGR of 18.3% by 2028

Nanotechnology in agriculture is the application of extremely small tools such as sensors, which can be used for agricultural development. Nanotechnology is a new revolution in industries and can bring about drastic changes in the agricultural industry. The development of new nanotech-based tools and equipment helps increase efficiency and overcome challenges faced by the agricultural industry. Nanotech-based tools significantly benefit the agricultural sector; they aid in the early detection of diseases, improve plants' ability to absorb nutrients, and promote molecular treatment of diseases. Implementation of nanotechnology in small sensors and monitoring devices has positively impacted the future uses of precision farming methodologies.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Education Apps Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Duolingo ,EdX ,Khan Academy

The Education Apps Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

Call Center Outsourcings Market Future Prospects 2026 | Atento, Concentrix, Tech Mahindra

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Call Center Outsourcings Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aditya Birla Minacs, Atento, Concentrix, Conduent, Convergys Corporation, Datacom Group, DialAmerica, Firstsource, Focus Services, Genpact, InfoCision Management Corporation, Inktel Direct, iQor, NCO Group, One World Direct, Qualfon, Sitel, Sykes Enterprises, SupportSave, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance, Televerde, TeleTech, TELUS International, Transcom WorldWide, Ubiquity Global Services, United Nearshore Operations, WNS Global Services, Webhelp etc.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Security Policy Management Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | AgloSec, Check Point Software, FireMon

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Security Policy Management Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Electric Delivery Vans Are About To Become A Huge Market | MAN SE, Workhorse Group, General Motors Company, Fiat Automobiles S.p.A.

Global Electric Delivery Vans Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Delivery Vans market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Delivery Vans market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lunch Box Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players: Tupperware, Signoraware, Milton, Pigeon

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Lunch Box Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Tupperware, LOCK&LOCK, THERMOS, ARSTO, Worldkitchen, Zojirushi, Glasslock, CLEANWRAP, Leyiduo, Longstar, Zenxin Industrial, Ropowo, Welshine, MELEWI, Tiger Corporation, Pacific Market International, Gipfel, Asvel, Zebra, Bentology, Kitchen Art, King Boss, Skater, Milton, Osk, Pigeon, Apollo, Monbento, Vinod & Signoraware etc.
MILTON, GA
atlantanews.net

Automotive USB-C Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Microchip Technology Inc., Anixter International, Belkin International Inc.

Global Automotive USB-C Market Growth 2021-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Automotive USB-C market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive USB-C market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Marine Communication Systems Market is Booming Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Inmarsat, Saab Automobile AB, Integrated Marine Systems

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Marine Communication Systems Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cell Dissociation Market worth USD 561 million by 2026

According to the new market research report "Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market is Booming Worldwide with Surprising Transition | AlterG, Bionik Laboratories, Ekso Bionics

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Small Kitchen Appliances Market is Booming Worldwide with Haier, Whirlpool, Dacor

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Small Kitchen Appliances Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Whirlpool, LG Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, AB Electrolux, Panasonic, Haier Group, Samsung Electronics, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric, Onida, SectorQube & Dacor etc.
MARKETS

