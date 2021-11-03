Bag Closure Market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of US$ 318 Mn by 2030

Mobile crane manufacturers are pushing with research & development endeavors, aimed towards product development for industry specific activity. Increasing investments in the building and construction sector by public and private organizations is the primary factor driving demand for mobile cranes on a global scale. Infrastructure development in rapidly expanding urban areas will contribute to long term prospects in the industry. The mobile crane market is projected to reflect a healthy rate of growth with a 6% CAGR during the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. High prices and frequent innovations in mobile crane offerings are likely to bolster leasing and rental agreements in the market through the coming decade. Automation initiatives and the improvements to maneuverability are also driving the development and distribution of mobile cranes.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO