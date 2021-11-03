Oil & Gas Analytics 2021 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 35.50% by forecast 2027 | Hitachi, Capgemini, Accenture, Northwest Analytics, Oracle

Robotics and automation are the most focused technologies in the cutting-edge agriculture region. The integration of robot answers in farming practices is posing lucrative growth avenues globally. The rising call for agricultural produce coupled with the growing populace is forcing the governments and farming communities in the direction of excessive-productiveness farming practices including precision farming and clever agriculture. Furthermore, the declining arable land and shortage in agricultural inputs are also motivating using sustainable farming practices that adhere to the 'regulation of minimum' in meals production. Robotics evolved because of the promising answer for sustainable farming owing to their well-timed and accurate overall performance in a big selection of crop production activities.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO