Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government) and By Organization Size (Small enterprises, Medium enterprises, Large enterprises) - Forecast 2021-2031

The industrial hydrogen market in U.S., Europe (U.K. & Germany), and Asia (South Korea & Japan) is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.6 Bn, with hydrogen consumption pegged at 1,826.0 KT by the end of 2016. Sales revenue of industrial hydrogen is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2016–2024), to be valued at US$ 19.8 Bn by the end of 2024. In a new report titled "Industrial Hydrogen Market: U.S., Europe, and Asia Industry Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024", Persistence Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industrial hydrogen market across these regions and offers insights into the key factors and trends likely to shape the market in the next eight years.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO