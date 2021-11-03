Stunning Waterfront Home In Old Field!

With an envied location that is just 200 feet from the ocean and only a couple blocks from great downtown restaurants and shops, this beautiful Key West-style beach house has it all. An elevator takes riders to the third floor’s spacious-and-open living space, with an ocean-view balcony, and a beautiful kitchen, featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The second level holds the master suite, with an extra-large, walk-in closet and sliding doors to another ocean-view balcony, a laundry area and two guest bedrooms that share a guest bath. This beauty has an AC in the oversized two-car garage, plantation shutters throughout and an outdoor-living space with a wood deck, an outdoor shower and a fenced-in yard. The hidden gem of Flagler Beach is full of charming specialty stores, pristine beaches and a pier.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO