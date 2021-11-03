GPA seeks families for gift card giveaway

GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford Parent Academy is getting into the holiday spirit by giving away five $100 gift cards to deserving families.

GPA invites parents, caregivers and community members to nominate a family and share why they should be the recipient of a gift card. Nominees must have at least one student attending Guilford County Schools.

“During this season of giving, we want to bless five families with some extra holiday cheer,” said LaSheka L. White, interim director of GPA. “Maybe you know of a family that’s going through a difficult time or one that always goes the extra mile to help others. Tell us why you think they are deserving and together, we can offer joy and hope to those who may need it.”

Nominate a family by visiting https://bit.ly/3pTHxc4. The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 19, by 5 p.m. The winning families will be announced on Friday, Dec. 10.

GPA’s gift card giveaway is made possible thanks to a donation from the Cleveland Elam Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping others.