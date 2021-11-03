Meet-A-Teacher: Julie Carlson

I see you, fellow teacher, sitting in the back of the faculty, department, or staff meeting. It’s the end of the day in the middle of a really long year, you’re exhausted, and the thoughts in your head aren’t exactly positive and glowing. You’ve got a million things to do before you can go to sleep tonight and sitting in this meeting isn’t even close to being the most important on that list. Some administrators have gotten the message and are making sure to only hold meetings when truly necessary, providing snacks, and valuing teacher time. Others, however, are still making teachers suffer through meetings that really should have been emails.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO