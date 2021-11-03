Meet-A-Teacher: Julie Carlson

BETTERING VALLEY WEST Cooperation Humboldt’s project, known as Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata (CUNA), has adopted Valley West’s Carlson Park, and holds Community Clean Up Days the second-to-last Sunday of each month. Last Sunday, Oct. 24, volunteers and others harvested the above load of garbage from the area. Participants at left, left to right (front row) were Oscar Mogollon, Desiree Osornio blue hood w/ Ciencia Para Todos), Isamar Lopez Argueta (grey hoodie also w/ Ciencia Para Todos), Tania Estrada (purple hoodie w/Ciencia Para Todos), Jose Rodriguez also purple hoodie w/Ciencia Para Todos), Angelica, Matt Tsarnas (City of Arcata). Left to right (back row) Wilson Nester (green jacket), Daniel (black hoodie), and Webster Ross (Valley West resident/HSU graduate student – gray jacket and light blue mask). Lunch was generously provided by Los Giles Taqueria. For more information, email humboldtchw@gmail.com or call (908) 422-8538.
