EDC celebrates growth, hears challenge

Loren Hill, left, listens as Mayor Jay Wagner recognizes Hill’s 20 years of dedication to the High Point Economic Development Corp. and presents a key to the city during the EDC’s annual meeting Wednesday. CINDE INGRAM | HPE

HIGH POINT — A number of businesses that have relocated to High Point were recognized Wednesday during the High Point Economic Development Corp.’s annual meeting.

Carlos Olvera, chairman of the High Point EDC and vice chair of the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, welcomed more than 160 business leaders, elected officials, educators and nonprofits who gathered in the new $170 million Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena Conference Center.

“We can celebrate so many projects and so many high points from these past 12 months,” Olvera said.

Because the EDC was not able to hold its annual meeting in person last year due to the ongoing pandemic, Mayor Jay Wagner took the opportunity to recognize the contributions of Loren Hill, who retired as EDC president in January after 20 years. Wagner presented Hill with a key to the city.

“There are literally thousands of people in the city of High Point who have jobs because of Loren, and there are thousands of families that have a better future,” Wagner said. “Each job impacts a family, so when we say we’re creating jobs, we’re actually helping families. We’re helping our city but we’re helping people achieve their dreams and make a better life not only for themselves but for their family.”

Hill accepted the award, crediting the whole city staff for working to land new employers.

“It’s a team that does this,” Hill said. “It’s not one person who creates all these jobs.”

Sandy Dunbeck, director of the High Point EDC and the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, introduced new businesses through a 10-minute video of executives describing their experiences of coming to High Point. Those companies ranged from the $305 million DC Blox multitenant data center to Puroast Coffee and Hot Shots hot sauce and spicy products.

Lauren Heald, president of Hot Shots Distributing Inc., said her company was “not only welcomed to High Point with open arms but people were coming to us with opportunities.”

High Point University President Nido Qubein said it was fun to hear about all these businesses relocating to High Point and the development underway downtown, but challenged everyone in attendance to reach higher and do more.

“Good is not good enough,” Qubein said. “In High Point we have only just begun, we have not arrived. We have improved who we are. We have expanded what we have. We have enlightened everyone that things can happen in this city, even at times when people resist change. People resist change but they embrace progress.”

For the confident, change is an opportunity, Qubein said. Nearly every change he has made at HPU since 2005 met with resistance, he added. He challenged businesses to commit to creating more opportunities for young people and making new investments to attract new talent including thousands of HPU graduates.

“It’s wonderful to boast about all our achievements, but that’s not enough,” Qubein said. “We have to commit ourselves to make the tomorrows of our life better than the yesterdays.”

