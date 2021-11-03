Guilford schedules remote learning days

GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Schools has scheduled two remote learning days prior to Thanksgiving.

The two new remote days are Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, the school system announced Wednesday.

Students will log in to their courses from home to complete missing work but will not participate in live instruction during the two days, providing students and teachers a more flexible schedule.

Schools were already scheduled to close for students from Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving break.

Leaders made the decision after hearing about high levels of stress among students, staff and families. The shift to remote learning does not change the number of instructional days.

“Like other districts across the state, we have heard from our students and staff,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras in a press release. “They need some flexible time to catch up on schoolwork and grading, and we are responding to that need. Students and teachers may use this time to recover academically, personally or professionally and to enjoy their Thanksgiving break with loved ones.”