Lake Michigan is 16 inches lower than a year ago, providing yet another twist in a decade of highs and lows. JUST A YEAR ago, Lake Michigan water levels were so high that there was little, if any, beach in Port Washington. Today, lake levels are 16 inches lower and there are wide sandy swaths of beach, including this area in the Town of Port Washington north of the city. Ozaukee Press photo.

PORT WASHINGTON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO