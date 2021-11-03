CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast’ Begins November 3rd In Las Vegas

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbObN_0clxYovR00

(CBS) – The 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast began today, November 3rd in Las Vegas and will continue until a champion is crowned on November 7th. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena, 40 cowboys will take to the dirt with the goal of earning the gold buckle along with the title of 2021 PBR World Champion and a cool $1 million bonus.

This year’s competitors include the top 5 PBR seeded cowboys; #1 Jose Vitor Leme, #2 Kaique Pachecho, #3 Cooper Davis, #4 Joao Ricardo Vieira and #5 Boudreaux Campbell. Rounding out the other 35 qualifying spots will be…

  • Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil)
  • Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil)
  • Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington)
  • Junior Patrik Souza (Sonora, Brazil)
  • Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas)
  • Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah)
  • Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas)
  • Jesse Petri (Dublin, Texas)
  • Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil)
  • Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil)
  • Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil)
  • Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil)
  • Cody Teel (College Station, Texas)
  • Eli Vastbinder (Stateville, North Carolina)
  • Joao Henrique Lucas (Bastos, Brazil)
  • Marcelo Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil)
  • Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil)
  • Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona)
  • Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York)
  • Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil)
  • Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas)
  • Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas)
  • Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas)
  • Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas)
  • Cole Melancon (Sour Lake, Texas)
  • Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil)
  • Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil
  • Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska)
  • Cody Nance (Paris, Tennesse)
  • Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil)

Justice Department Sues Texas Over New Election Law; 'Will Disenfranchise Citizens'

Number one ranked and reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme looks to become only the second back-to-back World Champion as he makes his first appearance since September due to a strained core muscle.

Leme won a league-leading seven Unleash The Beast events during the regular-season, in addition to topping the leaderboard in round wins (19), championship round wins (5), 90-point rides (21), bulls ridden (43) and riding percentage (43-for-65 – 66.15%).

Other storylines to keep an eye on include the first career appearance for five difference cowboys (Lane Nobles, Grayson Cole, Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, Leonardo Lima and Dalton Rudman.)

Extra Security Coming to Dallas' Uptown Neighborhood; 'Almost Every Week We Hear Some Shots Fired'

As for the event itself, each rider will ride one bull per night during Rounds 1-4 from Wednesday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 6th. On Sunday, November 7th all riders who recorded a qualified ride through the first four days of competition will advance to Round 5. If fewer than 30 riders recorded a score, cowboys will be drawn back based on their world rank until the requisite field of 30 is filled. Following Round 5 on Sunday afternoon, the Top 12 riders will then advance to the championship round. While Rounds 1, 2. 4 and 6 will be done by random draw, Round 3 and 5 will feature rider drafted selections.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast every round of the PBR World Finals. Coverage will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 11 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5, and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 7. Sunday’s Championship Round will be live on CBS Television Network at 3 p.m. ET

PBR RidePass on PlutoTV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of PBR PWVT events. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv.

For more information on The 2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast please visit PBR.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cdcgamingreports.com

World Game Protection Conference returns to Las Vegas in February

The World Game Protection Conference hosted by husband-and-wife team Willy and Jo Allison returns to Las Vegas February15-17. With a focus on the top threats and operational risks to casinos and their vulnerabilities, the three-day conference at the Tropicana Las Vegas has secured prominent speakers. They include ex-mob boss Michael Franzese, who will talk about fixing games; financial-crimes author Jeffrey Robinson, discussing money laundering; Hall of Fame blackjack player Arnold Synder, talking about advantage play and how to beat Las Vegas casinos; and former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpourus. Buddy Frank, a slot consultant and CDC Gaming Reports contributor, will emcee.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldairlinenews.com

Flair Airlines expansion to the U.S. begins with first flights to Florida and Las Vegas

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), expands service into the United States Sunday as the airline reaches a major milestone as part of its unprecedented growth. Flair’s rapidly expanding fleet and network is changing the way Canadians travel, and the inaugural flights to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas mark the start of ultra low fares for travel outside of Canada.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dublin, TX
City
Decatur, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sonora, TX
City
Rockdale, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Seminole, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Austin, TX
City
Paris, TX
State
Utah State
news3lv.com

Women's Rodeo World Championship rides into Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Women's Rodeo World Championship has ridden into town. The rodeo will see 269 competitors from across the U.S. and Canada ride, rope and barrel their way to some serious cash prizes. News 3's Peter Dawson went to the qualifying round and met with athletes on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ring Magazine

Luis Melendez-Thomas Mattice set for November 5 in Las Vegas

Junior lightweights Luis Melendez and Thomas Mattice will square off on November 5, Top Rank announced Friday. The eight-round bout will take place at The Theatre inside the Virgins Hotel Las Vegas and will precede the main event unification bout between women’s WBO junior lightweight titleholder Mikaela Mayer and IBF titleholder Maiva Hamadouche. That matchup will also have the vacant Ring Magazine championship at stake.
COMBAT SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

PBR ready for last go-round in Las Vegas

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and with a full-time move to Fort Worth, Texas, set for 2022, the Professional Bull Riders will hold their last world finals in Las Vegas Wednesday through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Here are three things to look for as the world’s best...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Pereira
reviewjournal.com

PBR World Finals results — Day 1

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and with a full-time move to Fort Worth, Texas, set for 2022, the Professional Bull Riders is holding their last world finals in Las Vegas through Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Check out Wednesday’s results. PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast. T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjas.com

Cooper Davis turns in a 90.75 ride at PBR World Finals Round 1 in Vegas

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals are underway in Las Vegas and Jasper’s Cooper Davis on Wednesday turned in a 90.75 point ride in the first round of competition. Cooper, who is currently #3 in the PBR standings, made his ride aboard the bull, “Juju”, who is from D&H Cattle Company in Ardmore, Oklahoma and currently ranked #17 in the PBR bull standings.
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Pbr#Unleash The Beast#The T Mobile Arena#Pbr World Champion#Gouvelandia#Itamira
96.3 The Blaze

Bull Rider Leads PBR World Finals and Has a Montana Connection

It takes a little extra bit of crazy to willingly jump on a bull just for fun. It's apparent that I was born without that thrill-seeking gene. I had the opportunity to sit inside a cage once at a PBR bull riding event. It was down on the arena floor and right in the middle of all the action. It was quite an experience to be right next to the bulls and see how big and muscular they really are.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
thegabber.com

Take the Gabber: Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas makes it to the Gabber! Karla Yoder and her best friend, Linda Vallis, were so excited to take this photo of themselves with the Gabber they hauled all the way from their homes in Gulfport to Las Vegas in October. The ladies were in town to see Lady Gaga with their daughters Marly Ramstad and Jody Bowen.
GULFPORT, FL
reviewjournal.com

New bull riding team series to hold finals in Las Vegas

A new series featuring bull riders competing in a team format will hold its playoffs and championships in Las Vegas, Pro Bull Riders announced Saturday. The inaugural PBR Team Series Championship is set for T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4-6, 2022. “As we made the most revolutionary changes in our sport’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
montanasports.com

Leme wins Round 4 at PBR World Finals; will clinch title Sunday

LAS VEGAS – Rewriting yet another league record Saturday evening inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, reigning PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Champion Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) delivered his 22nd 90-point ride of the season to win Round 4 of the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, furthering his stronghold on the No. 1 ranking in the world standings and inching closer to his second consecutive gold buckle.
SPORTS
reviewjournal.com

PBR and Las Vegas — it all began in a construction trailer

After 28 years, the Professional Bull Riders’ World Finals are leaving Las Vegas for Fort Worth, Texas, following Sunday’s final go-round at T-Mobile Arena. For an event that began in a trailer on the MGM Grand Garden construction site in 1993, it has been a heck of a run. “It...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy