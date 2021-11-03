Hannah Redoute named MAC women's soccer Offensive Player of the Week

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Cincinnati football team survived a late scare against unranked Tulsa to keep its magical season on track. The Bearcats are now 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, with an unprecedented College Football Playoff berth in reach. ESPN’s popular College GameDay show was on campus for the first time, alongside a sold out crowd of more than 37,000. It’s the type of season that shoe companies have historically paid big bucks to be a part of—which, in Cincinnati’s case, makes for a particularly awkward story of college football’s Cinderella and her slipper. The Bearcats are...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO