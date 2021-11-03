CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah Redoute named MAC women's soccer Offensive Player of the Week

By Collin Murphy, Sports Editor
Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-American Conference named its final women’s soccer Players of the Week as the regular season has come to a close, and Western Michigan’s Hannah Redoute was one of the players honored. Redoute earned the...

