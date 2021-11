It looks like Texas' on-again, off-again love affair with Delta-8 is back on again. Texas Authorities are Struggling to Define Delta-8 as "Legal" or "Illegal" It's been less than a month since Texas authorities made it crystal-clear that products containing Delta-8 THC (often referred to as "Weed-Light" or "Diet-Pot") were absolutely illegal. When you consider that the chemical is just one, measly molecule off from Delta-8 THC (the chemical component of marijuana that gets you high) - it's kind of surprising that it was ever even mistaken a legal substance. That is until you look into the recent laws that govern another new cash-crop in the Lone Star State: Hemp.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO