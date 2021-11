LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista couldn’t seize momentum throughout the match in a loss to Millard West in the first round of the Class A State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena Nov. 3. The Monarchs, the No. 7 seed, were swept by the No. 2 Wildcats 3-0 with set losses of 23-25, 17-25 and 11-25. “I was happy with how they […]

