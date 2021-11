NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors in the Bronx were just starting to pick up the pieces after last week’s a fatal fire in their 20-story building, when they became victims once again. This time, though, they say they were victims to crime. Residents at the Mitchel Houses told CBS2’s Thalia Perez on Sunday the fatal fire that ripped through their building on Friday prompted them to flee, and while they were gone, burglars ransacked their apartments. “You don’t know what people are going through. You don’t know what they have. You might of taken their last,” a resident named Crystal said. Muhammed Kabak lives...

BRONX, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO