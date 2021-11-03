CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only Person Beyoncé Follows, Naturally

Z1079
Z1079
 7 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nNgA_0clxCn7G00
Source: New York Daily News / Getty

Jay-Z is finally, officially on the ‘Gram.

Yesterday (November 2), Twitter and Instagram was ablaze with the news that Jay-Z had finally gotten his own Instagram page, and naturally his wife, Beyoncé pressed that “Follow” button on his page. That makes the number of people she’s following…1.

That’s pretty exclusive company that Jay is in right now.

Jay’s first and only post thus far is for that of the upcoming cowboy western film, The Harder They Fall, which features an all-Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield amongst many others. Serving as an executive producer on the film and having some new material on the soundtrack, it makes sense that Jay would use the buzz around his new IG page to promote the project he’s currently backing in a few ways.

Jay-Z’s first IG story is also related to the film as it serves as a countdown to the premiere of the film later today (November 3). Look at Jay learning how to use Instagram Stories. We’re lowkey proud of him.

Knowing Hov, his page will primarily serve to promote projects and artists he’s involved in as opposed to personal posts as he’s been known to be a very private person. Might get a few pics of his kids or Beyoncé if she has some new material dropping. Though the page is less than 24 hours old, already Jay-Z has 2 million followers and features a picture of himself during his “Hawaiian Sophie” days complete with the flat top, gold teeth, and big gold rope chain.

Nice touch, Jay.

Y’all just know his DM’s are going to be flooded with demos, groupies, and haters going forward.

Are you following Jay-Z’s IG page? What would you like to see him post? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only Person Beyoncé Follows, Naturally was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jay-Z's Instagram account is deactivated after single post

After less than a day, Hova is ova Instagram. Rap mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, but his account was later deactivated after a single post. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper had quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform. His only...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Atlanta Daily World

Wale Recalls The Time He Embarrassed Himself In Front Of Jay-Z And Beyoncé

With more than a decade of incredible albums, mixtapes and singles, Wale has cemented himself as one of the greatest writers to ever pick up a microphone and rap over a beat. Along his journey to success, he’s rhymed alongside J. Cole, earned a co-sign from Rick Ross and inspired a new generation of artists in Washington, D.C. Through it all, the Washington, D.C. native has maintained an honest and relatable nature that is refreshing. In a recent interview, the Grammy-winner put that charm on full display.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Officially Joins Instagram - & Follows Just 1 Person

JAY-Z rarely surfaces on social media. While the Roc Nation mogul has had a Twitter account since 2008, he’s fired off just 269 tweets in the last 13 years. Surprisingly, his last tweet was posted just two days ago on Sunday (October 31), a day after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
INTERNET
The Independent

Jay-Z joins Instagram and immediately makes history thanks to wife Beyoncé

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and made history in the process thanks to his wife Beyoncé.The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western film released on Netflix. Jay-Z has produced the film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years. Proving it wasn’t an accident, Beyoncé also shared Jay-Z’s first ever Instagram story, which was a countdown to the...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig#Instagram Stories#Hawaiian Sophie#Dm
cbslocal.com

Only After One Day, Jay-Z Leaves Instagram

(CNN) — Grand opening, grand closing. One day after Jay-Z launched his verified Instagram account, it seems he deleted it. The rapper/entrepreneur/producer is well known for not being active on social media, so there was some excitement when he showed up on the Gram this week. Jay-Z stayed true to...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Jay- Z Is Now On Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well recognized for not being very active on social media,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfav951.com

Jay-Z Gains Over 2 Million Follower On Instagram In Less Than 24 Hours

Jay Z gained over 2 million followers on Instagram after joining the social media site. His first post was promoting the movie and soundtrack he produced, The Harder They Fall. Jay Z only follows one person: Beyonce — who only follows Jay-Z. As of last night (November 3rd), it looks...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
34
Followers
324
Post
717
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy