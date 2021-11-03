CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tannehill ready to do whatever Titans need with Henry out

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have only one real choice after...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
ESPN

Titans' Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown connect on 56-yard-yard TD pass

INDIANAPOLIS - Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown came up big scoring on 57-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter. Brown broke to the outside and caught a short pass from Ryan Tannehill before breaking the tackle and racing more than 50 yards down the sideline to the end zone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Adrian Peterson scores touchdown in Titans debut

In his first game with the Tennessee Titans, Adrian Peterson scored a touchdown, sealing a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football.”. It was tough sledding for Peterson and the Titans’ ground game as a whole in its first game without Derrick Henry, as Tennessee could only muster 69 yards on the ground, 21 of which came from Peterson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 victory over Rams

After a dominant upset win over the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to their impressive Week 9 result. The most interesting quote comes from Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got into it with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a few occasions on Sunday night.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Titans' Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return. Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished...
NFL
The Ringer

What Do the Titans—and Fantasy Football Managers—Do Without Derrick Henry?

On Monday morning, Adam Schefter tweeted that Achilles had fallen. Or, rather, that Derrick Henry had broken his foot and might be out the rest of the season. Sorry for the confusion, but seeing the news certainly felt like a demigod had been taken down. Throughout his career, Henry has...
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Titans fear beast Derrick Henry is lost for the season

The Tennessee Titans may have lost a huge cog in their offense. The team fears that star running back Derrick Henry is lost for the rest of the season. He will undergo tests to confirm the injury. The team should announce the severity of his injury today. Henry was injured...
NFL
WKRN News 2

Titans add two RBs in wake of Henry surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have bolstered their running back room following the news of Derrick Henry’s foot surgery. The Titans signed a three-time rushing champion to replace their two-time rushing champion. Adrian Peterson was signed to the practice squad officially Tuesday morning, but he was not the only move. Additionally, the team signed […]
NFL
defector.com

Titans Turn To Whatever’s Left Of Adrian Peterson

The Tennessee Titans have found themselves in a dire situation, as their game-breaking running back Derrick Henry needs surgery for a foot injury and will be out for much of, but not necessarily the entire rest of the season. The Titans had placed backup RB Darrynton Evans on season-ending injured reserve a couple of days ago, so he won’t be available. Nominal new No. 1 Jeremy McNichols has seven carries so far this year, and 56 over five NFL seasons. This is how an NFL team in 2021 finds itself giving Adrian Peterson a call.
NFL
NBC Sports

Titans will need help at running back, if Derrick Henry is done for the year

The vague report that Titans running back Derrick Henry may be done for the year due to a foot injury with which he played created a potentially clear problem for the 6-2 team from Tennessee. What do they do at running back?. Several veteran free agents are lingering, including Adrian...
NFL
paulkuharsky.com

Scouting preview: Big changes for Ryan Tannehill vs. Rams without Derrick Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Life without Derrick Henry begins. The one player the team couldn’t afford to lose. With Henry, the play-action game was the focal point of the passing attack. Courtesy Tennessee Titans. The play-action allowed average receiving tight ends like Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt to become...
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Titans’ Derrick Henry likely out two months

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is out indefinitely. He suffered the injury on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He played through the injury. He left the game then came back and played some more in the Titans overtime win. According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, Henry suffered...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy