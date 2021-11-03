Tannehill ready to do whatever Titans need with Henry out

The Tennessee Titans have found themselves in a dire situation, as their game-breaking running back Derrick Henry needs surgery for a foot injury and will be out for much of, but not necessarily the entire rest of the season. The Titans had placed backup RB Darrynton Evans on season-ending injured reserve a couple of days ago, so he won’t be available. Nominal new No. 1 Jeremy McNichols has seven carries so far this year, and 56 over five NFL seasons. This is how an NFL team in 2021 finds itself giving Adrian Peterson a call.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO