Premier League

Sterling scores as Man City beats Brugge 4-1 in CL

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling ended his scoring drought as Manchester City netted...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Man City start and end strong to dismiss Club Brugge as Raheem Sterling nets off the bench in Champions League

It has been a long and difficult couple of months in a Manchester City shirt for Raheem Sterling, though the hope will be that this first goal since August represents a fresh start.After coming off the bench to add the third in this comfortable 4-1 win over Club Brugge, Sterling is now the fourth highest English scorer in Champions League history, his 22 goals behind only the tallies of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.Records like that are why Sterling believes he is more than just a bit-part player, but Pep Guardiola, of all people, does not doubt his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

UCL: Liverpool reach last 16, Man City sweep aside Club Brugge

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a comfortable victory over Atletico Madrid which sees them qualify for the Champions League knockout stage. Both goals came from a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist, the first from a typically impossible to defend curling ball behind the defence which Jota stooped to nod home, and then Mane nudged the defender’s powerful low drive beyond Jan Oblak.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Beat Club Brugge, 4-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City get a much needed win as they are now secure in the group and are near qualifying for the next round. Second half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus helped City secure a deserved 4-1 Champions League group win over Club Brugge at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

SWP urges Sterling to settle down and pen new Man City deal

Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips says Raheem Sterling should sign a new contract. right-Phillips urged Sterling to commit his future to Manchester City — and get back to doing what he does best. He told The Sun: “This season he has not played anywhere near as much as previous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Not a school trip’: Philippe Clement insists Club Brugge ‘will fight really hard’ to shock Man City

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement insists his side are not on a school trip as they prepare to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.The Belgian side, thrashed 5-1 by City a fortnight ago, face a tough task in Wednesday’s return Champions League Group A fixture at the Etihad Stadium.Despite that last result, Brugge still have a healthy four points from their three games so far and Clement is adamant his side are not in England for the ride.“I never start from a scenario thinking we cannot get any points,” said Clement at his pre-match press conference. “That is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Club Brugge - Champions League

Manchester City will host Club Brugge in the Champions League this week looking to quickly put Saturday's Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace behind them. Pep Guardiola isn't facing any major injury problems - Ferran Torres is the only City player who misses out in that respect - but could opt to rotate his team in light of the defeat to Palace, the upcoming Manchester derby, and the fact that City thrashed Brugge 5-1 in Belgium last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City 4-1 Club Brugge: Player ratings as Cityzens go top of Group A

Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on matchday four without ever consistently getting out of second gear. An early strike from Phil Foden was quickly cancelled out by a John Stones own goal, but further City goals from Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus ensure maximum points for Pep Guardiola’s team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal and Barcelona battling for Man City winger Sterling

Arsenal and Barcelona are two of the highest profile teams with an interest in Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. The England attacker is a favorite of City boss Pep Guardiola, but there was a suggestion in the summer that City may be willing to cash in on Sterling to facilitate other moves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Slick Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City got back on track as they thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 on Wednesday to move within touching distance of a place in the Champions League last 16. Pep Guardiola’s side recovered from the shock of conceding a John Stones own goal after Phil Foden’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola considers resting De Bruyne for Club Brugge

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he may rest Kevin de Bruyne for their Champions League clash with Club Brugge. De Bruyne is struggling for form and Guardiola could rest the Belgian this week. He said, "That's a decision I have to make based on the information I have. "Kevin...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Review: Belligerent Man City KO Club Brugge

Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge 4-1 on Matchday 4 of UEFA Champions League Group stage fixtures at the Etihad. Cityzens topped Group A with this morale-boosting victory after having a torrid week across all competitions. Phil Foden broke the shackles in the 15th minute; netting an excellent cross from Joao...
UEFA
The Independent

Man City vs Club Brugge live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester City take on Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night and Pep Guardiola is hoping the fixture can act as a spark to get the club’s season back on track.City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham on penalties, bringing their stranglehold on the trophy to an end, before being stunned 2-0 at home by Crystal Palace. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – latest updatesGuardiola insisted that his side will bounce back and show their mettle as they look to catch PSG at the top of the group, who are currently one...
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Walker demands Man City response against Club Brugge

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker wants to see a response from the team after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Citizens were bested at home by Patrick Vieira's side, with Aymeric Laporte receiving a red card on the stroke of half-time. As City prepare...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Raheem Sterling’s return to Man City scoring gives tetchy Pep Guardiola a reason to smile

Pep Guardiola was in a funny mood after Manchester City’s win over Club Brugge. That’s funny as in strange rather than funny “haha”, though sometimes all you can do is laugh when a manager watches his players gradually hit their stride in an ultimately comfortable 4-1 win in the Champions League and yet seems to want to go to war with the world.Exactly what Guardiola was agitated about is unclear, despite the ill-fated efforts of journalists present to find out. The first clue came when he spent a short time on the phone after the final whistle, pacing around the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

McAtee hits Man City hat-trick in UYL defeat to Club Brugge

Manchester City attacker James McAtee hit a hat-trick in their UEFA Youth League defeat to Club Brugge. A McAtee hat-trick had helped Brian Barry-Murphy's young charges into a 3-1 lead with around 25 minutes to play but a stunning late comeback saw the visitors claim all three points in a pulsating, end-to-end encounter at the Academy Stadium.
SOCCER
SkySports

Man City vs Club Brugge preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Man City vs Club Brugge in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's clash with Club Brugge. Ferran Torres remains out with a fractured foot, but Aymeric Laporte's sending off against Crystal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "Fully deserved. In the first few minutes we scored a goal but after conceding we dropped a little bit. "The second half was really good. A good game, good victory. We need one point to go through, three points to win the group."
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

As it happened: Manchester City 4-1 Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League

"Fully deserved. After we concede the goal we drop a little bit but the second-half was really good. "They defend so deep so it was not easy but the victory is important. We need one more point to qualify." 22:1810 hours ago. Foden sheds light on Pep's half-time reaction:. "We...
UEFA

