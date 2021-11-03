Sterling scores as Man City beats Brugge 4-1 in CL

Pep Guardiola was in a funny mood after Manchester City’s win over Club Brugge. That’s funny as in strange rather than funny “haha”, though sometimes all you can do is laugh when a manager watches his players gradually hit their stride in an ultimately comfortable 4-1 win in the Champions League and yet seems to want to go to war with the world.Exactly what Guardiola was agitated about is unclear, despite the ill-fated efforts of journalists present to find out. The first clue came when he spent a short time on the phone after the final whistle, pacing around the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO