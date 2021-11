Winsted, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded today to another fatal crash. The deadly collision occurred shortly after 11 this morning at a rural intersection west of the Twin Cities near the site of an annual country music festival. The State Patrol says 66-year-old Marlana Mogenson of Howard Lake was killed when her vehicle collided with a truck at a rural intersection in McLeod County about three miles south of the Winstock Music Festival grounds in the town of Winstead. The 25-year-old Robbinsdale man driving the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO