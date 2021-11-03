Gloria Krom Soiya

Funeral services were for Gloria Setterholm of Battle Lake, Minnesota Saturday, October 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills with Pastor Kirk Douglas officiating. Music was provided by Janell Brakel. Pallbearers were Jeff Perala, Joel Perala, Jay Perna, Jarl Perna, Duane Koehler, Gary Luebben, Mike Nagel, Chuck Ross, Janna Luebben and Tamara Uselman. Honorary Pallbearers were Gloria’s grandchildren: Talyn, Ainsley, Cailyn and Lauren. Gloria was laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, New York Mills, Minnesota. Gloria Jean Hepola was born July 26, 1941 at Wesley Hospital in Wadena, Minnesota. Her parents were the late Ernest and Agnes (Emas) Hepola. Gloria graduated from the New York Mills High School with the Class of 1959. She moved to St. Paul where she was employed with Northwest Mutual. September 15, 1962 Gloria was united in marriage with Roger Setterholm at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children: Chad, Bret and Kurt. Gloria and Roger made their home in New York Mills where Gloria was employed with Parta Printers. In 1963 they moved to Appleton, Minnesota where Gloria was employed with the Federal Land Bank and Roger had his first teaching job. Moving back to New York Mills, Gloria worked for the Wadena Pioneer Journal and then back with Parta Printers. Since she spoke fluent Finnish, Gloria enjoyed type setting and proof setting for the Finnish Newspaper that Parta Printers published. Gloria was also employed at Homecrest Industries in Wadena for many years as a traffic coordinator. From 1976-1984 Gloria and Roger owned and operated the Gambles Hardware Store, that later changed to Our Own Hardware in New York Mills. In 2001, both Gloria and Roger retired from full-time jobs and enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. They loved attending all sporting and fishing events their children and grandchildren participated in. Gloria enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, fishing, being outdoors and pontoon rides with family and friends. Sunday, October 24, 2021 Gloria passed away at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota at 80 years of age. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Preceding Gloria in death were her parents, Ernest and Agnes Hepola; and siblings: Shirley and Gordon “Butch”. Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger Setterholm of Battle Lake; children: Chad (Jeannie) Setterholm, Bret (Les-lie) Setterholm and Kurt Setterholm; 4 grandchildren: Talyn, Ainsley, Cailyn and Lauren; siblings: Gayle Hepola, Gary (Jane) Hepola, Jerry (Diane) Hepola and Mary (Floyd) Lubo; many other relatives and a host of friends. Please visit www.karvone nfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Gloria’s Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.

