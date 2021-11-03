All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone remembers their first love, and if you ask Marcia Cotton, she’ll say it was the game of basketball. “It started with me assisting my sister with coaching. She’s the assistant coach at Southern University here in Baton Rouge. When she was in high school at Wossman, I started assisting her and fell in love with the game. After my four years of college basketball, I just wanted to stay around the sport,” Cotton said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO