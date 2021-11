Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the United States. Each year, about 218,500 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 142,000 people die from the disease. It begins in lungs and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. Cancer from other organs also may spread to the lungs.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO