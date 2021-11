This FMV spin-off adventure struggles to do anything interesting or even consistent with its firmly established and intriguing premise. I can't imagine what someone might think of Dark Nights with Poe and Munro without knowing its lineage. This FMV adventure game centers on radio show hosts Poe and Munro, who originally existed as side-characters in another FMV game, The Shapeshifting Detective. It's in that game where you learn all about the town of August, its supernatural qualities, and the late-night radio show dedicated to exploring these mysteries. If you just fire up Dark Nights with Poe and Munro without this context, you just kind of have to figure things out, though that will probably be the least of your worries while trying to make it through the six ill-conceived adventures contained in this package.

