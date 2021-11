Rye Girls Varsity Soccer advanced to the quarter finals after putting Horace Greeley in the red, winning the home game 4-1. “After a scoreless first half, Rye had a plan of trying to attack Horace Greeley on the outside. The plan was successful as Rye was awarded a penalty kick,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Senior Reilly Traynor put the Garnets up 1-0. Four minutes later Annabelle Thomas put the Garnets (on the board again) with an assist from Hannah Bertisch. Junior Devon O’Donnell scored the third goal from a twenty five yard shot from the left hand side of the field. Isabel Harvey was solid in the back line for Rye and Bell Jackson had five saves for the victory. Alence Zion had the final goal for Rye.”

RYE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO