CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Opinion | Rufus Woods: Kim Wyman carried on a tradition of election integrity and access

By Rufus Woods Publisher Emeritus
Wenatchee World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur state is leading the nation in terms of election security and voter access precisely because of the integrity and nonpartisan approach to elections that has characterized the tenure of Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, and a string of her predecessors, including Sam Reed and Ralph Munro....

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

WA Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns

The Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, will be resigning from her position. Wyman, who has served since 2013, will instead be working for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). There, she will serve as the senior election security lead and act as a liaison to the other states to help manage election security. This position is especially important following the failed lawsuits and attacks on the election system led by former president Donald Trump. Although these claims of fraud from Trump and the GOP continue to be disproven, their constant reiteration has seeded distrust in the minds of some Americans. Hopefully, Wyman will be able to spread reassurance in the security and necessity of our democratic processes. After all, as a Republican herself, she may be able to appeal to the party while remaining impartial as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
chinookobserver.com

Guest editorial: Preserve Wyman’s legacy with a worthy elections successor

Washington state’s loss is the nation’s gain. The departure of Secretary of State Kim Wyman to help lead national elections security is a strong hire by a Democratic president battling a vortex of searing partisanship. Wyman, a Republican in her third term, has consistently championed election integrity over party interests,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle Times

Kim Wyman: Truth Seeker

Kim Wyman is jumping from the proverbial frying pan into a big conflagration. Wyman, who has been Washington’s secretary of state since 2013, is leaving her post to take a job with the Biden administration as senior election security lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She will be in charge of protecting the integrity of American elections at a dangerous moment for democracy as our voting processes are being subverted by Russian hackers and attacked by right-wing extremists goaded on by former President Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thereflector.com

Wyman to resign as Secretary of State to assume election security lead in Biden Administration

OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is resigning to accept a job as the senior election security lead for the Biden administration. Wyman will join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, which leads the cyber, infrastructure and election security for the country. Her resignation will be effective Nov. 19, according to a statement from her office.
POLITICS
My Clallam County

Sec. of State Kim Wyman quits state post for federal appointment

OLYMPIA — Washington’s Secretary of State has resigned. Republican Kim Wyman announced today she will accept an appointment in the Democratic Biden Administration. Wyman will serve as the Senior Election Security Lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation’s lead for cyber, infrastructure, and election security. She will resign as secretary of state, effective Nov. 19, 2021.
POLITICS
Dark Reading

CISA Announces Appointment of Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman as Senior Election Security Lead

WASHINGTON – The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today announced that Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will join the Biden Administration as CISA’s Senior Election Security Lead. As an expert on elections and experienced Secretary of State, her appointment speaks to the Agency’s dedication to working with election officials throughout the nation in a non-partisan manner to ensure the security and resilience of our election infrastructure.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Wyman
Person
Jay Inslee
Big Country News

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman Resigns From Position, Will Accept Federal Election Security Role

OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman announced she will be resigning from the position to accept an appointment to serve as the Senior Election Security Lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation's lead for cyber, infrastructure, and election security. She will resign as secretary of state, effective November 19, 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington's Kim Wyman accepts election security job under Biden administration

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman has accepted a leadership position under the Biden Administration to oversee election security at the federal level. CNN first reported that the Biden administration was expected to appoint Wyman, 59, to a leadership role involving election security. On Tuesday morning, Washington's Secretary of State office confirmed the news that she will accept a job as "Senior Election Security Lead for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation's lead for cyber, infrastructure, and election security."
WASHINGTON STATE
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Washington’s Kim Wyman named to fed job

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020 will lead the Biden administration’s effort to protect future elections. Kim Wyman, 59, has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term...
WASHINGTON STATE
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: The Virginia election, a lesson to be learned

Parents have been showing up, in record numbers, at school board meetings to express concerns about mask mandates, quarantine policies, curriculum, inappropriate materials, woke agendas, mental health, and child safety. Some school boards and administrators have marginalized and completely ignored parental concerns. They are told that critical race theory (CRT) is a hoax and is not being taught despite the fact that parents clearly see schools delving into social issues at every level. They see their traditions and values under attack by cancel culture. They have been told that their successes in life are due to privilege and a product of systemic racism. Parents are being attacked in the media for being passionate and are portrayed as angry mobs that threaten school board members. They have been called a threat to our democracy and are being investigated by the FBI.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Election#State#Republican#World Publishing Company#The Wenatchee Daily World
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Possible?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy