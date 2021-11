As the days until LSU names a new football coach dwindle, so does the list of likely or at least plausible candidates. We figure athletic director Scott Woodward has been winnowing his list down for a long time now. I would be surprised if he has a list of more than five likely candidates at this point, with the expectation that he would not get to the end of that list before he gets a “yes.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO