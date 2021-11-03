CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wade Davis, Greg Holland Among Royals to Elect Free Agency

By Jordan Foote
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quartet of relief pitchers Wade Davis, Jesse Hahn, Greg Holland and Ervin Santana is set to hit the open market and won't be on the club's 40-man roster this winter. WIth potential free agent additions incoming and the Rule 5 Draft requiring possible players being added to the expanded roster...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Hahn
Person
Ervin Santana
Person
Greg Holland
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
Royals Review

Sixteen Royals become minor league free agents

Sixteen Royals minor leaguers became free agents today under minor league free agency rules. Under MLB Rule 9, minor leaguers can become free agents if not added to the 40-man roster after spending at least seven seasons on a minor league roster, or if they were previously released or non-tendered and their present contract expired. These free agents are free to sign a Major League or minor league contract with any team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Four Royals among the 160 players that become free agents today

Four Royals relievers automatically became free agents today - Wade Davis, Jesse Hahn, Greg Holland, and Ervin Santana. They join a list of 160 players that became free agents, a list that includes World Series MVP Jorge Soler, and top players like Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and Max Scherzer. Wade...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The Chicago Cubs
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: The Wade Davis-Jorge Soler trade was still the right move

A lot of Chicago Cubs fans watched Jorge Soler go off in the World Series with a smile on their faces. His Fall Classic MVP-winning efforts helped bring back fond memories of his upbringing as one of the brightest young talents in the Cubs organization. Soler was a top prospect...
MLB
FanSided

KC Royals: Is there any free agent help in Colorado?

Welcome to the first in a series of Kings of Kauffman stories analyzing the major league free agent market. Over the next several weeks, our writers will scrutinize each club’s free agents and project who might, or might not, fit the needs of the KC Royals. Today, we take a look at the Colorado Rockies’ free agents.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

J.J. Picollo says bullpen to be “big focus” for Royals this off-season

The Royals may pass on adding starting pitching though. Teams can now sign free agents from other clubs, and the early indication is that if the Royals look at free agency, they will target relievers. General Manager J.J. Picollo supported that position in a discussion with Josh Vernier last night on 610 Sports, saying that the bullpen would be “a big focus” for the Royals this off-season. Picollo elaborated to Anne Rogers of MLB.com from the General Manager’s meetings in California this week. “Big time,” Picollo said of the priority on the bullpen. “We like a lot of our position players. Defensively, they were really sound. We’ve got a lot of promising starting pitchers that need to take that next step. But the bullpen is going to be what protects them.” Club president Dayton Moore seemed to be on the same page, also putting emphasis on the bullpen in comments to Rogers a few weeks ago. “Do we build the best bullpen we can and support the young starters?” Moore said last week. “The one.
NFL
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
AOL Corp

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy