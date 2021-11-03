CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about this Royals off-season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is over. The World Series is over, and the off-season can officially begin. It should be an interesting off-season for the Royals, who will look to emphasize winning more now as young hitters like Bobby Witt, Jr.,...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

J.J. Picollo says bullpen to be “big focus” for Royals this off-season

The Royals may pass on adding starting pitching though. Teams can now sign free agents from other clubs, and the early indication is that if the Royals look at free agency, they will target relievers. General Manager J.J. Picollo supported that position in a discussion with Josh Vernier last night on 610 Sports, saying that the bullpen would be “a big focus” for the Royals this off-season. Picollo elaborated to Anne Rogers of MLB.com from the General Manager’s meetings in California this week. “Big time,” Picollo said of the priority on the bullpen. “We like a lot of our position players. Defensively, they were really sound. We’ve got a lot of promising starting pitchers that need to take that next step. But the bullpen is going to be what protects them.” Club president Dayton Moore seemed to be on the same page, also putting emphasis on the bullpen in comments to Rogers a few weeks ago. “Do we build the best bullpen we can and support the young starters?” Moore said last week. “The one.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria retires

One of the best relievers in club history calls it a career. Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria has decided to retire, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 37-year old right-hander has pitched in 14 MLB seasons making 773 appearances. He pitched in 427 games for the Royals, with 162 saves, good for third in club history. His 2.82 ERA is the fourth-lowest of anyone that pitched at least 200 innings with the Royals. The Mexican-born Soria was originally signed by Dodgers as an 18-year old, but required Tommy John surgery early in his career, causing him to miss two full years. He pitched a few innings in the Padres organization before the Royals made him the second pick in the 2006 Rule 5 draft. He made the roster and became one of the most trusted relievers on the team, eventually becoming their closer. He appeared in 62 games his first season, with 17 saves and a 2.48 ERA, and was fifth among all relievers in fWAR, earning him votes for Rookie of the Year. Soria was an All-Star.
