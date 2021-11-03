What to know about this Royals off-season

One of the best relievers in club history calls it a career. Former Royals reliever Joakim Soria has decided to retire, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 37-year old right-hander has pitched in 14 MLB seasons making 773 appearances. He pitched in 427 games for the Royals, with 162 saves, good for third in club history. His 2.82 ERA is the fourth-lowest of anyone that pitched at least 200 innings with the Royals. The Mexican-born Soria was originally signed by Dodgers as an 18-year old, but required Tommy John surgery early in his career, causing him to miss two full years. He pitched a few innings in the Padres organization before the Royals made him the second pick in the 2006 Rule 5 draft. He made the roster and became one of the most trusted relievers on the team, eventually becoming their closer. He appeared in 62 games his first season, with 17 saves and a 2.48 ERA, and was fifth among all relievers in fWAR, earning him votes for Rookie of the Year. Soria was an All-Star.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO