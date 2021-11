The Lady Yegua volleyball season ended last Monday night in Thrall -- losing to Holland in the bi-district round 14-25, 22-25, 12-25. Somerville was led by Emma Kovasovic with six kills, nine assists and an ace. Camia Martin and Halle Stevens led the defense with Martin getting two blocks and Stevens having six digs. Holland went on to lose to Schulenburg in the area round 25-22, 13-25, 14-25,…

HOLLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO