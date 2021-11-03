CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP acquires Florida vision care provider iCare Health Solutions

By Emily Hamann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVision health giant VSP Global continues to expand with a new acquisition. The Rancho Cordova-based vision insurance and eyewear company announced Wednesday that it's acquired iCare Health Solutions, a Tampa, Florida-based eye care network and service administrator. The acquisition was made by VSP Global's not-for-profit vision insurance subsidiary, VSP...

