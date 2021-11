The budget-friendly but with premium specs Galaxy S21 FE is shaping to be one of the Samsung phones that are most talked about recently, and this doesn't come as a surprise. Its release date is still unknown and many rumors and speculations have been going on about its official release. Now, MySmartPrice reports that the Galaxy S21 FE support page has again gone live (after it was deleted by Samsung), so it is possible the phone will come soon.

