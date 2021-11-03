US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;49;29;47;28;Clouds and sun;NW;2;61%;9%;2. Albuquerque, NM;66;40;66;41;Mostly sunny;E;4;43%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;42;35;40;33;Rain and snow shower;W;6;82%;73%;0. Asheville, NC;47;38;49;32;A little a.m. rain;NW;4;84%;62%;1. Atlanta, GA;59;45;52;43;A little a.m. rain;ENE;6;78%;67%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;53;45;54;45;Clouds and...

www.myjournalcourier.com

104.5 KDAT

South Dakota Gets Pummeled with 27″ of Snow in 24 Hours

The snow is inching closer and closer to Iowa. On October 1st, the city of Fairbanks in Alaska received three inches of fresh snow and another 2.8” the following day, October 2nd – both new daily records for snowfall. On Wednesday, October 13th, areas near Deadwood, South Dakota received a...
ENVIRONMENT
mprnews.org

Two wintry systems bring snow through Sunday

We’re watching two wintry weather systems on the forecast maps this week in the Weather Lab. The first one moves into Minnesota Wednesday through Friday. This system will bring mostly rain to central and southern Minnesota, with the best chances for accumulating snow across northern Minnesota. NOAA’s GFS model lays...
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Latest first snow on record a possibility for Denver

DENVER — It's the second week of November, and there's only a slim chance of snow in the forecast in Denver. And it still hasn't snowed in Denver so far this autumn. Denver's season-to-date snow drought is creeping up on a number of records, and we're now less than two weeks away from the ultimate 'prize': Denver's latest first measurable snowfall on record.
DENVER, CO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

A mostly dry day is expected across the country on Monday. thanks to a strong high pressure over the East and a quick. break in the action out West. One area that will see. precipitation will be Wyoming and South Dakota where a band. of rain and snow sets up....
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois is the 10th most dangerous state to drive in winter

While most of us can't avoid driving in icy and snowy conditions every winter, some states are more dangerous than others. Illinois is the 10th most dangerous state in the nation to drive in during the winter months, beating out Massachusetts and New Jersey for number of fatalities on the roads every winter, according to data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2017-2019 analyzed near the end of October by MoneyGeek.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois prefers mashed potatoes as Thanksgiving side dish, trends show

It appears mashed potatoes are once again the favorite Thanksgiving side dish across the country. A total of nine states enjoy mashed potatoes as a side dish, according to a Zippia study that used Google Trends to analyze, and that includes the people in Illinois. Other mashed potato-loving states include; Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada and Oregon.
ILLINOIS STATE

