US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;49;29;47;28;Clouds and sun;NW;2;61%;9%;2. Albuquerque, NM;66;40;66;41;Mostly sunny;E;4;43%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;42;35;40;33;Rain and snow shower;W;6;82%;73%;0. Asheville, NC;47;38;49;32;A little a.m. rain;NW;4;84%;62%;1. Atlanta, GA;59;45;52;43;A little a.m. rain;ENE;6;78%;67%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;53;45;54;45;Clouds and...

www.manisteenews.com

104.5 KDAT

South Dakota Gets Pummeled with 27″ of Snow in 24 Hours

The snow is inching closer and closer to Iowa. On October 1st, the city of Fairbanks in Alaska received three inches of fresh snow and another 2.8” the following day, October 2nd – both new daily records for snowfall. On Wednesday, October 13th, areas near Deadwood, South Dakota received a...
mprnews.org

Two wintry systems bring snow through Sunday

We’re watching two wintry weather systems on the forecast maps this week in the Weather Lab. The first one moves into Minnesota Wednesday through Friday. This system will bring mostly rain to central and southern Minnesota, with the best chances for accumulating snow across northern Minnesota. NOAA’s GFS model lays...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
9NEWS

Latest first snow on record a possibility for Denver

DENVER — It's the second week of November, and there's only a slim chance of snow in the forecast in Denver. And it still hasn't snowed in Denver so far this autumn. Denver's season-to-date snow drought is creeping up on a number of records, and we're now less than two weeks away from the ultimate 'prize': Denver's latest first measurable snowfall on record.
manisteenews.com

Michigan beats out Alaska as the most dangerous state to drive in winter

While most of us can't avoid driving in icy and snowy conditions every winter, some states are more dangerous than others. Michigan is the most dangerous state in the nation to drive in during the winter months, beating out Alaska for number of fatalities on the roads every winter, according to data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System for 2017-2019 analyzed near the end of October by MoneyGeek.
manisteenews.com

Michiganders prefer rolls as Thanksgiving side dish, trends show

It appears mashed potatoes are once again the favorite Thanksgiving side dish across the country. A total of nine states enjoy mashed potatoes as a side dish, according to a Zippia study that used Google Trends to analyze, and that includes the people in Illinois. Other mashed potato-loving states include; Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada and Oregon.
manisteenews.com

Church to hold annual observance of Fitzgerald shipwreck

DETROIT (AP) — The annual observance of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck will be held in-person and livestreamed from Mariners’ Church in downtown Detroit. The Great Lakes Memorial service starts at 3 p.m. Sunday and remembers the lives lost in the roughly 6,000 shipwrecks on record in lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario.
manisteenews.com

Rapper's rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits

Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say the risk is mounting that juries could decide against rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston. Several legal experts told The Associated Press that...
manisteenews.com

100 YEARS AGO: Here's why Manistee's business ceased on Nov. 11

The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week Nov. 4 – Nov. 10, 1921 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of the 100 Years Ago column at manisteenews.com. “WASHINGTON, Nov. 4. —...
MANISTEE, MI

