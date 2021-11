The Green Hornets field hockey Middie A team capped off an amazing season October 31 with a 2-1 victory over the Broadneck BAYS to clinch the county championship. Goals by Sophia Weber and Piper Desjardins were scored early on while a dynamic defense held down the rest of the game. “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. They have worked all season to improve and play as a team and that’s exactly what they did,” said coach Meredith Weber.

