Iceland Foods commits to being UK’s first plastic neutral supermarket

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Iceland Foods plans to be the first British supermarket group to become plastic neutral, offsetting its remaining plastic footprint by recovering and recycling waste plastic, it said on Thursday. Supermarket groups have been responding to growing consumer demands for less waste, less plastic and more action...

