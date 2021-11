ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Elmira High School girls basketball coach, Jake Dailey, who has been at the helm of the Express for the last 9 seasons, is resigning. Dailey tells WENY Sports he is stepping down due to taking a new position and having additional responsibilities at Corning Inc. which played a big part in the decision. He and his wife also recently bought a house in Gillett, PA. Dailey adds that he wanted to make the decision at a point where he could leave but not hurt the program, and make sure it continues to succeed.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO