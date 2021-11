Many people who work to manage their diabetes know that vision problems can be a side effect of the disease. They understand that if they suddenly experience blurry vision or see tiny “floaters” in their field of view, they need to let their healthcare provider know about these symptoms. But some people might be surprised to learn that cases of serious eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy are expected to nearly double in U.S. adults by 2050, affecting 14.6 million people. Because of this, it’s important to know what eye symptoms every diabetic should watch for.

