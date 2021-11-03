What a week

I’m not sure who ordered up the extra extra large order of rain this week, but it sure is one way to get us out of fire season in only twenty-four hours! As thankful for the rain as I am, I’m also grateful for these bright, glorious fall days ahead to make up for what we may have missed out on last weekend. Whether you love parties, costumes, and all the other fun things that come with Halloween or not, there are a plethora of things to do in Lake County all weekend long. I’m not sure, but I’m thinking we’ve got more things happening in the county than we did on the 4th of July, and that’s saying a lot. So we decided to map out all the possibilities for you. Take a look! Even if Halloween and parties aren’t your things, it’s still a great chance to support your favorite winery and restaurant. Have a fun and safe weekend, Lake County!

