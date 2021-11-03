CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

What a week

By Audrey B Unruh
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s amazing the difference a day makes, much less a week. As we all have observed this past week the damage that occurred last Sunday evening, we can also see the hard work and effort that hundreds of people have given in order to help with the clean up...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Catfish Fillet or Chicken Wing Supper, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Greater New Vision Church, 1923 Lincoln Way W., South Bend. Two fillets or 6 wings. Cost: $14. Will deliver 10 meals or more. Call Bettie at 574-288-5891; Marie at 574-303-0035; or Bobbie at 574-850-5776. • Fish Fry...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Daily Journal

What are you afraid of?

“17 When I saw him, I fell at his feet as though dead. But he laid his right hand on me, saying, "Fear not, I am the first and the last, 18 and the living one. I died, and behold I am alive forevermore, and I have the keys of Death and Hades.” Revelation 1:17-18 ESV.
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

FFD issues report for October

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for the month of October 2021. According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 155 calls during the month, compared to 253 calls over the same period last year. There were no fire safety inspections, 120 alternative response vehicles, 32 incidences of simultaneous calls, and 15 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

Veterans

This week, we again recognize our veterans for their verified services to our beloved country. Sometimes I fear we take for granted the freedoms that we so generously enjoy. Why do you think so many others from foreign lands desire to come to our country? They realize the advantages and privileges they would be afforded by living here. That has been made possible by the sacrifices that have been given on our behalf by our beloved veterans. I heard an anthem this past weekend performed by an orchestra and choir that surely must describe how our veterans feel about our country.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Journal

M.O.V.E. Madison County

As part of a Community Joint Partners Group, organized by Madison Medical Center, a health and wellness initiative called M.O.V.E. Madison County is off to a running start. The initiative, which stands for Motivation Opportunity Victory and Education, has a goal to motivate the community, offer opportunities to be more physically active, celebrate victories together and provide education for healthier lifestyles.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
Daily Journal

Reuniting pets after the storm

When the EF-3 tornado came through town, Oct. 24, homes were lost in more than one way. Furever Paws and Claws Rescue is trying to reunite pets who were separated from their families the night of the storm. One of the dogs is a medium-sized brown dog which was found...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $75,000

Tucked away in a gated lake community, within 45 minutes of St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, this darling cabin is waiting for your special touches. Covered front porch leads you to the vaulted ceiling/exposed beams great room which includes the kitchen and dining rooms. All main floor living including master bedroom and laundry room. Large master bedroom plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Second living room or family room completes the main level. Nice private lot backs to woods. Partial, unfinished basement for storage of lake or yard machines. Convenient access to one of the 2 100+/- acre lakes. Community is ATV/UTV/boat friendly. a wonderful place to enjoy all season full time or weekend enjoyment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Journal

From Our Files

The public will be agreeably surprised to learn that less than one-third of the road bond issue proceeds have been spent to date. Over $200,000 yet remains in the county treasury to carry on the work of giving a good road to every community in the county. With the vacant...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Daily Journal

2 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $60,000

Country living right in town!!! Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, one bath log cabin. Beautiful wood floors, stone fireplace and tons of natural light from all the windows. Plenty of space inside and out! A little TLC is all it needs to make it your own! Large level lot with barn and fencing. Great location close to town, shopping and parks.
DESLOGE, MO
Daily Journal

Scouting for Food at collection sites this Saturday

This year, area Boy Scouts are changing the way they collect food donations during their annual Scouting for Food food drive. Scouting For Food gathers thousands of non-perishable food items donated by community members to help supply area food pantries. The event began in St. Louis in 1985 and is...
PARK HILLS, MO
Daily Journal

0 Bedroom Home in Leadwood - $15,000

This property is ready for someone looking for a project. The yard is a large, flat, corner lot. A 200amp service has been installed. This home is not livable in this stage of construction, as everything has been taken down to the studs. Cash only!! Call agent for details.
LEADWOOD, MO
dequeenbee.com

What's the Buzz? Week of October, 28, 2021

Get your Christmas poinsettias from the Lockesburg Lions Club. Taking pre-orders through Oct. 30. Place your order by calling Southern Bancorp at 870-289-4071; Jim’s Boot Shop at 870-289-5231, or text at 870-784-2119. Poinsettias will be available the week after Thanksgiving and will be on sale at Southern Bancorp Bankin Lockesburg,...
DE QUEEN, AR
lakecountybloom.com

What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 10.29.21

I’m not sure who ordered up the extra extra large order of rain this week, but it sure is one way to get us out of fire season in only twenty-four hours! As thankful for the rain as I am, I’m also grateful for these bright, glorious fall days ahead to make up for what we may have missed out on last weekend. Whether you love parties, costumes, and all the other fun things that come with Halloween or not, there are a plethora of things to do in Lake County all weekend long. I’m not sure, but I’m thinking we’ve got more things happening in the county than we did on the 4th of July, and that’s saying a lot. So we decided to map out all the possibilities for you. Take a look! Even if Halloween and parties aren’t your things, it’s still a great chance to support your favorite winery and restaurant. Have a fun and safe weekend, Lake County!
MUSIC
cityofgoleta.org

What to Watch This Week

There are a lot of important City meetings happening this week. We hope you will watch and participate!. City Council Meeting, Tuesday, November 2 at 5:30 p.m. Goleta’s virtual City Council meeting will be held via Zoom tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:15 p.m.). Many important items are being discussed and we encourage you to watch live and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below.
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy