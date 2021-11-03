Christmas Craft Show at Calvary Church

Dixiana, SC 10/30/2021 (Paul Kirby) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association announced this week that their 2021 Christmas Arts & Crafts Show and Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the SC State Farmer’s Market in the South Farmer’s Shed. This is located at 3483 Charleston Hwy in the Dixiana area of Lexington County. The event’s hours are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This will be the 11th year for this show. In years past, it was held at Lexington Middle School but because of its steady growth and the large crowd it draws, it had to be relocated to the large location.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO