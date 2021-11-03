Christmas Craft Show at Calvary Church

ENFIELD, CT - The Enfield Congregational Church is preparing for their upcoming Craft Fest on Nov. 12 and 13. This year, Craft Fest will have a takeout pork roast dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. On Nov. 13, there will be a variety of vendors and crafters showcasing hand-painted art on canvas, wood size mesh wreaths, jewelry and candles to soaps, fabric ornaments, sports cards and other vendor items. Additionally there will be gift baskets, a cookie walk, bake table, knit and sewn goods, Christmas wreaths and plants, as well as a takeout lunch featuring: a chicken salad sandwich, chips and the church’s famous corn chowder.
