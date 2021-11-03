CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Christmas Craft Show at Calvary Church

By Alan Kopitsky
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

There will be a Christmas Craft Show 7:30 a.m. to...

dailyjournalonline.com

enidbuzz.com

Home For The Holidays Gift & Craft Show

ENID, OK - The 16th Annual Home for the Holiday’s Home & Garden and Gift & Craft Show is November 20 and 21, 2021 at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 West Purdue. Presented by the Enid Home Builders Association. Admission for adults is just $5.00 and kids aged 12...
ENID, OK
pebblecreekpost.com

PC Community Church and Operation Christmas Child

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) has found ways to share with others locally and around the world. PCCC’s commitment to mission work has continued in 2021, including the funding of churches in Haiti and Kenya, and, with the Christmas season rapidly approaching, once again participating in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Shoe Box program.
RELIGION
The Citizen Online

All Saints Anglican Church to hold Christmas Bazaar

All Saints Anglican Church will be holding its Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 13th. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Bazaar will feature vendors offering a wide variety of unique, handmade items for gifts, the home, the holidays or just for you. It’s a wonderful place to start your holiday shopping.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thereminder.com

Enfield Congregational Church hosts annual craft fest

ENFIELD, CT - The Enfield Congregational Church is preparing for their upcoming Craft Fest on Nov. 12 and 13. This year, Craft Fest will have a takeout pork roast dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. On Nov. 13, there will be a variety of vendors and crafters showcasing hand-painted art on canvas, wood size mesh wreaths, jewelry and candles to soaps, fabric ornaments, sports cards and other vendor items. Additionally there will be gift baskets, a cookie walk, bake table, knit and sewn goods, Christmas wreaths and plants, as well as a takeout lunch featuring: a chicken salad sandwich, chips and the church’s famous corn chowder.
ENFIELD, CT
yourokmulgee.com

Prairie Bell OHCE ready for Morris Christmas Bazaar & Craft Show

Valerie Naumann has been busy sewing for the Prairie Bell OHCE Christmas Craft Show. She will be selling beautiful baby blankets, cloth baby books, quilts and many other handmade items. The craft show will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morris High School gym. Everyone is invited to come and shop as there will be many booths full of unique items for sale. The show is…
MORRIS, OK
schulenburgsticker.com

Country Christmas Bazaar benefits Freyburg Church

Freyburg United Methodist Church’s 20th annual Country Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 will have toys, toys, toys for Christmas (and there are no shipping delays here)! Holiday shopping starts now with the bazaar, which will be held at Rockin’ W Ranch, 2501 Highway 77, north of Schulenburg. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The blue barn will be full of items just for Christmas…
SCHULENBURG, TX
golaurens.com

Foothills Skills and Crafts Show returns to Piedmont Tech

Some of the best local, handcrafted items available will be for sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the 2021 Foothills Skills and Crafts Show. Dozens of area artisans will have whimsical, imaginative, one-of-a-kind items on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Piedmont Technical College Medford Center. There will be gift-giving possibilities galore to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
PIEDMONT, SC
chestertownspy.org

Emmanuel Church Christmas Bazaar Goes Outside

Due to Covid restrictions that effectively make Emmanuel Church’s Holiday Bazaar impossible to hold inside, it will take place outside this year. We have picked 2 Saturdays in November to stage our Bazaar in the town market. November 13th and November 20th from 8-12:00. Our tables will be in Memorial...
KENT COUNTY, MD
wordpressdotcom

Holiday Craft Show at The Historic Village at Allaire

The Historic Village at Allaire is gearing up for the holiday season and it starts with its Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, November 13, featuring craft vendors, shows, and much more!. Join Us for Our Christmas and Holiday Craft Show! Saturday Nov. 13th, 2021, 10am-3pm Over 80 crafters, Allaire artisans,...
POLITICS
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton GFWC to hold 10th annual Christmas Craft show

The Elizabethton General Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold its 10th annual Christmas Craft Show on Friday and Saturday at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Building, 300 W. Mill St. There will be 54 vendors with a variety of arts and crafts. There will also be food available and admission...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
97.9 KICK FM

The Quincy Craft & Christmas Market is Back in 2021

November brings plenty of holiday shopping opportunities, but none may be bigger and better than the 2021 Quincy Craft & Christmas Market returning to the Oakley Lindsay Center. We are officially in holiday shopping season with the start of November, and with all the drama surrounding the big box stores...
QUINCY, IL
oknursingtimes.com

The Dozenth Santa Market Craft Show Arrives

The Santa Market Craft Show November 19-20 at State Fair Park has evolved the last dozen years into Oklahoma City’s premiere free two-day showcase for Christmas themed creations, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma. As one of Oklahoma’s largest free nonprofit arts and craft shows, the 12th annual festive shopping...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
swlexledger.com

Midlands Crafter’s Association Christmas Arts and Crafts show scheduled for December 13th

Dixiana, SC 10/30/2021 (Paul Kirby) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association announced this week that their 2021 Christmas Arts & Crafts Show and Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the SC State Farmer’s Market in the South Farmer’s Shed. This is located at 3483 Charleston Hwy in the Dixiana area of Lexington County. The event’s hours are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This will be the 11th year for this show. In years past, it was held at Lexington Middle School but because of its steady growth and the large crowd it draws, it had to be relocated to the large location.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMDT.com

35th annual Christmas craft show returns, brings large crowds

SALISBURY, Md. – Quota Gift and Craft Fair brought back their 35th annual Christmas craft show, just in time for the holidays. We’re told over 100 vendors made their way to the Wicomico civic center to showcase their small businesses and crafts. After taking a year off, those with the...
FESTIVAL
Morning Journal

The Lorain Community Senior Center having craft show

The Lorain Community Senior Center is having its first Autumn Harvest And Holly Day Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 6. There will be homemade crafts, holiday decor, gift ideas, and baked goods, candy and jelly. Call or email for more information at 440-288-4040 or lorainseniorcenter@outlook.com. All...
LORAIN, OH
veronews.com

Fifth Avenue Art Gallery: White Christmas, Holiday Craft Show:

We will be celebrating with a ‘White Christmas’ theme at the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery, this November and December. Join us for the 39th annual fine craft show. We invited artisans from across the country to participate, to bring a wide collection of one of a kind handmade items for every name on our patron’s gift list. The exhibit runs from Nov 2, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, Our first Friday Artwalk opening will be on November 5th from 5:30-8:30. The gallery is located at 1470 Highland Avenue in EGAD, Eau Gallie Art District. 321-259-8281. fifthavenueartgallery.com. Gallery hours: Monday- Saturday 10:00-5:00pm.
MELBOURNE, FL
coolcleveland.com

Fairlawn Craft Show Features Local Artisans and Makers

Sat 11/6 @ 10AM-4PM It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping. Instead of stressing about the “supply chain” and worrying about whether you can snag some mass-produced “hot” item, this is the perfect year to shop from local artisans, to buy directly from them and take home what you buy immediately.
FAIRLAWN, OH

