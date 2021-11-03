CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark Regional Library's Community Favorites

By Alan Kopitsky
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked Dr. Nancy Lodge to choose her favorite book; and she chose The Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R. Tolkien. We asked some follow-up questions. 1) 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤?. The Lord of the Rings...

