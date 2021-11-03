IWU men rout ONU in home opener

Kyrie Irving has caused a lot of drama due to his stance on getting vaccinated. Although he explained his point of view in an Instagram live video, it doesn't magically make him right. Staying unvaccinated is risky for Kyrie and everyone around him. Keeping that in mind, the Nets decided...
There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t let the disrespect of one Memphis Grizzlies fan slide. After the Timberwolves lost a close encounter with the Grizzlies in overtime on Monday, a Memphis fan decided to mock Minnesota and Towns while they were exiting the court. The said home supporter waved good bye as the Minnesota players were heading to the locker room.
LiAngelo Ball is not a bad basketball player. I had been saying all off-season that there is an NBA team out there should sign him. He has potential to be a rotational player in the league, and he brings an instant extra relevance to any team. Right now, he is...
The Chicago Bulls have made huge upgrades over the last year to their roster. At the trading deadline last season they went out and got Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, and this past off-season they signed Lonzo Ball and four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Clearly, the moves seem to be...
Fullerton’s offensive play was a major catalyst in a men’s Basketball game Monday evening where they defeated Los Angeles Trade Technical College. The Hornets won the home opener against the Beavers 88-70. Shooting 47.4% from the field Fullerton impressively scored 41 points by players from the bench. The Hornets also...
It will be a gathering of potential NAIA men’s basketball heavyweights this weekend when McPherson College hosts its annual classic at the Sport Center. The Bulldogs will play Columbia College of Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday and Oklahoma City University at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The fourth team in the field is KCAC preseason favorite and defending champion Bethel, which basically has everybody back. The Threshers play OCU on Friday and Columbia on Saturday.
NORTH NEWTON – Central Christian College’s women’s basketball team ushered in the Matt Barreiro era on Wednesday with a 79-56 road loss to Bethel College. The Tigers hung tough for a quarter, down only 17-16, and still were within shouting distance at the half, 36-26. But the Threshers turned the game with a 30-15 third-quarter burst.
Cleveland's sports teams came to play Sunday with the Cavaliers the second team to get a victory shortly after the Browns won their matchup with the Bengals. But of all the players to impress inside Madison Square Garden as the Cavs took on the Knicks, none did so like Ricky Rubio.
MACOMB — It was an exhibition with some scary moments but some positive ones as well for the Western Illinois men’s basketball team on Wednesday night. The Leathernecks won their first of two exhibitions, topping Illinois-Springfield 92-80. It was not all great news for WIU as starter Trenton Massner went...
The Georgia Force Christian home-school football team cruised to a 48-0 victory over the Anderson Cavaliers on Saturday. Caleb Fleitz completed 14 of 24 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 29 yards and two more scores. Jacob Cieply rushed 12 times for 65 yards and a TD, and Cam Newman had nine carries for 35 yards and a TD.
Maryland men’s basketball scrimmaged Sunday in front of fans, showing off some familiar faces and a stable of exciting newcomers. The Terps welcome six new transfers this season, including three graduate transfers. Having so many new faces creates some challenges, but head coach Mark Turgeon was confident in his new players.
When Travon Gibson is in the zone, few can shoot it better. The McPherson College guard got into one of those streaks on Friday where he couldn’t miss, as his 5 second-half 3-pointers rallied the Bulldogs from a 15-point deficit for a pulsating 74-71 victory over highly touted Columbia College at an energized Sport Center.
This week, Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the six-year anniversary of their MVP’s NBA debut. NIkola Jokic played in his first game as a Nugget on October 28, 2015 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he only played four minutes but scored on his only field-goal attempt. It’s amazing to think about how far Jokic and the team have come in six years and all the accomplishments we’ve already witnessed for a player that is still as young as the Joker.
The Black Hawk College men's basketball team got its season started with a victory Tuesday evening, beating Wilbur Wright College 92-62 in the BHC Gym. “I thought our energy was really good for most of the game,” said first-year BHC men's coach Kannon Burrage. “The atmosphere and energy tonight was amazing. We had guys step up when we needed them. I’m happy with the effort for tonight.”
SIUE (4-8-2, 2-5 MVC) vs. Evansville (1-12-1, 1-5-1 MVC) THE COUGARS: Are back home to face Evansville for the second time this season. BACK IN THE VALLEY: After playing four seasons in the Mid-American Conference, SIUE officially returns to the Missouri Valley Conference, where the Cougars played as affiliate members from 2010-2016. SIUE won a pair of tournament championships, one regular season championship and amassed a record of 25-13-7 in the MVC.
If any team has a tougher schedule to open the Division II men’s basketball season, Mike DeGeorge wants to see it. “It’s gotta be the toughest schedule in country, the first five games,” the CMU coach said after an 81-71 loss Sunday to Minnesota State-Moorhead in the final game of the D2CCA Tipoff Classic in Canyon, Texas.
