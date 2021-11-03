IWU men rout ONU in home opener

This week, Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the six-year anniversary of their MVP’s NBA debut. NIkola Jokic played in his first game as a Nugget on October 28, 2015 against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he only played four minutes but scored on his only field-goal attempt. It’s amazing to think about how far Jokic and the team have come in six years and all the accomplishments we’ve already witnessed for a player that is still as young as the Joker.

