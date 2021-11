City of Duluth officials said voter turnout was generally down for Tuesday’s election. “Voter turnout was steady throughout the day, but it was low in comparison to similar elections,” said Director of Administrative Services Chelsea Helmer. “I think we ended [at] just around 23% which is low for this type of election. Certainly, we were hoping to see more people come out to the polls on Election Day.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO