Presidential Election

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER, ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
Beatrice Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland — Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage. Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

AFP

China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change. Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges. "Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

Major weapons-related news grabbed headlines twice over the past few months. First, a small horde of light aircraft and other weapons was left behind in the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom partnered together in an effort known as AUKUS to create a small fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia’s navy.
Reuters

Biden could announce action on oil this week -U.S. Energy secretary

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden could take action as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday. "He's certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the...
Washington Post

Crunch time for climate negotiators; Obama to speak

GLASGOW, Scotland — The presidents and prime ministers are gone. The protesters have largely dispersed. The pomp and promises that marked the initial days of the COP26 climate conference are giving way to the difficult task of hammering out an agreement on what nations will actually do together to combat global warming — and how.
Reuters

Obama tells COP26 to help poor nations, chides China and Russia

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama called on Monday for rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change, and criticised China and Russia for their "lack of urgency" in curbing emissions. At the start of the second and final...
POTUS

