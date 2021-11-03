CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Holiday favorite removed from Starbucks seasonal beverage offerings

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
Starbucks 2021 holiday cups Coffee giant Starbucks released its 2021 holiday cup designs on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, one day before they were set to appear in stores. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE — Starbucks will begin serving holiday beverages at their stores starting Thursday, but one festive favorite will not be on the menu.

The Eggnog Latte, the first holiday beverage Starbucks introduced in 1986, will not be returning to the holiday menu this year.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities,” said a Starbucks spokesperson when asked for comment.

“Our partners will be happy to recommend an alternative holiday beverage like the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte or the classic Peppermint Mocha.”

Birdie 59
4d ago

NOOOOOOOOOOOO! I've been waiting for that for weeks! There is a place on 19th across from TCC that has really good eggnog lattes. I can make my own. I guess if I have too! lol

