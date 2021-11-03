Holiday favorite removed from Starbucks seasonal beverage offerings

Starbucks 2021 holiday cups Coffee giant Starbucks released its 2021 holiday cup designs on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, one day before they were set to appear in stores. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE — Starbucks will begin serving holiday beverages at their stores starting Thursday, but one festive favorite will not be on the menu.

The Eggnog Latte, the first holiday beverage Starbucks introduced in 1986, will not be returning to the holiday menu this year.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities,” said a Starbucks spokesperson when asked for comment.

“Our partners will be happy to recommend an alternative holiday beverage like the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte or the classic Peppermint Mocha.”

